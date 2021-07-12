Are Female Hygiene products safe in Pakistan?

By Lyza Rashid

In Pakistan, one will seldom find women openly and confidently speaking about their period issues. After all, why would one? It is a taboo topic. Talk of periods or ownership of one’s cycle is seen as a sign of vulgarity and it is especially hidden from men in the family. The name is unutterable in front of male family members as this is also considered shameful and disrespectful. These are archaic ideologies attached to menstruation in women. However, are you aware that archaic ways of dealing with periods are still practised? A large number of women in Pakistan still use make-shift pads that put them at risk of a host of infections and issues. It is only by learning about this that we can spread awareness and change the future. Supporting women, in this fight against archaic traditions, is none other than Molped.

Out With The Old, In With The New

If you’ve ever made a list of ‘out with… and in with…’ then its menstruation version would be: out with unclean and make-shift pads, in with Molped! In the old days, women would have to resort to making pads out of cotton and cloth. After each use, these would have to be thoroughly washed. Though this was mainly due to the lack of availability of pads, it was inconvenient for women and often led to rashes and infections. In 2016, a study among the squatter settlements of urban Karachi revealed a 14-year-old girl’s thoughts: “It is a sin to throw stained cloth (unwashed) in the trash bin.” Cloth tends to retain germs more than regular sanitary napkins.

However, while today we may have pads available in the market, less than 1/5th of women in Pakistan use sanitary napkins. The same old traditions are still alive in the majority of households in Pakistan. In addition to that, where sanitary napkins may be used, there is a lot of misinformation that women buy into. Lack of knowledge results in using unclean pads or cheap alternatives which can be harmful to women.

Side Effects That Matter

Using cheaper alternatives, pads that are not derma-tested or unclean pads is problematic. This can make women vulnerable to urinary tract infections that can be extremely painful and uncomfortable. Fungal infections can be contracted this way as well which leaves your vaginal health compromised. Moreover, if a pad is not changed for a long time, it can cause yeast infections leading to extremely bad odour and discomfort. As a result of these, 1 out of 3 girls in Pakistan is forced to take school days off in the initial few days of their periods.

All these are never done deliberately by women. It is due to the lack of information they receive and because they never have an opportunity to challenge it due to society. It’s time to change that. To counter this, awareness can be raised about the time period for which pads can be worn. Each brand suggests a different time span, women should know to pay heed to it. Moreover, pads should be disposed of in a wrapper in order to avoid germs from spreading everywhere. Pads should also not be re-used under any circumstances. The best solution is to encourage women to pay a visit to their doctors for said concerns.

Need of The Hour - Molped

The need of the hour is derma-tested sanitary napkins that ensure women’s hygiene is not compromised during menstrual cycles. Additionally, women in Pakistan require pads that specifically fight germs. And what do you know? Molped has all these qualities and more which is why you need to know about it!

Molped has been brought to Pakistan by Hayat Kimya, a leading Turkish FMCG. They are the market leaders in Turkey since they began in 1999 especially in the category of Panty Liners. Molped is all set to become every woman’s best friend from Turkey to Pakistan because what they offer is revolutionary. It has been brought to Pakistan after extensive research, analysis and development that makes it perfect for Pakistani women.

Molped - All That’s Special

Molped has been developed with a hygiene shield. The hygiene shield is a green anti-germ protection layer which is the first of its kind in Pakistan. Molped’s sanitary napkins provide total absorption, odour protection, and long hours of hygiene to women. This is significant because it leads to a life uninterrupted for women. Menstruation should never hold women back and with Molped, that is guaranteed.

A young girl said, “We experience high mobility because of sanitary pads, I can do all the activities without any hindrance”. Molped’s sanitary napkins are the tool that empowers women for a #LifeUninterrupted. To counter the diseases outlined above, Molped’s products are also derma-tested. Their lab examinations show that they are skin-friendly for women. The best part? Molped offers 20% more absorption capacity, x2 more odour control and is x2 as breathable as the market leader. It is because of all these reasons that Molped is the hygiene partner every woman needs during her menstruation.