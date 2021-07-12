First monsoon spell in Karachi, other cities to persist till July 16: Met dept

11:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
First monsoon spell in Karachi, other cities to persist till July 16: Met dept
The first monsoon rain spell hit Karachi on Monday and is likely to persist till Friday (July 16), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The Met Department has also issued alert of urban flood, stating that monsoon is likely to remain active during the week.

The monsoon winds entered Pakistan through India's Gujarat and further moderate monsoon winds are entering lower Sindh from the Arabian Sea.

As the Karachi received the first monsoon spell, prolonged power outage was reported in various areas of the city.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdallah, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Harnai, Sukkar, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, and Shaheed Benazirabad from Monday to Friday, said the department. 

