Pakistan reports 1,808 new Covid infections, 15 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 15 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,808 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,597 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 975,092.
Statistics 12 Jul 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 12, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,015
Positive Cases: 1808
Positivity % : 3.84%
Deaths : 15
In the past 24 hours, as many as 670 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 913,873. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 38,622 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 percent.
At least 347,478 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 348,309 in Punjab 139,463 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,764 in Islamabad, 27,994 in Balochistan, 21,180 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,904 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 10,822 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,607 in Sindh, 4,362 in KP, 784 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 47,015 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,103,802 since the first case was reported.
