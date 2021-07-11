Pakistan ramps up restrictions to stem delta variant spread during Eidul Adha

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on Covid-19 launched counter measures in wake of the rise in infection in recent days.

Reports quoting the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) officials said the forum warned, instructing all provinces to ensure implementation of measures in high-risk amid the danger of the Delta variant spreading across the South Asian country.

The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation on SOPs, the officials announced saying special teams have been formed for implementing facemask, social distancing SOPs.

Guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings, it further stated.

Furthermore, the authorities have made Covid vaccination mandatory for the masses. Unvaccinated citizens won’t be allowed inside restaurants, hotels, gyms, and cinemas without showing their immunization certificates.

Travelers also need to show a Covid vaccination certificate before boarding flights from the next month while no hotel will allow travelers without Covid vaccine certificates.

The NCOC has also stressed upon implementation of guidelines at mosques and shopping centers besides also issuing a checklist for district administrations in this regard.

On July 04, NCOC stated Covid vaccination mandatory for animal sellers across the country besides conducting rapid antigen tests outside cattle markets.

An official communique released by the authority stated that all cattle markets will be set up outside the cities with adherence to strict SOPs.