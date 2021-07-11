PIA announces to operate special flights for Najaf
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
PIA announces to operate special flights for Najaf
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines announced to start special flights to Najaf city [one of the two holiest cities in Iraq] from July 17.

Reports quoting the spokesperson of the national flag carrier cited that PIA is all set to commence its special flights from the country’s federal capital to Najaf city.

Last year, PIA announced to cancel its scheduled flights to Iraq's holy cities for Arbaeen. Flights scheduled for Arbaeen [a religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura] were cancelled amid the Covid resurgence. The Iraqi government canceled all special permission granted for PIA flights.

The national flag carrier was scheduled to operate flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines also announced to operate special two-way flights for Doha, and Qatar. The first special flight had departed for Qatar’s capital from Islamabad on July 5 while the second is scheduled to depart on July 12.

