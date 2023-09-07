Corps Commanders resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan 

RAWALPINDI - The Corps Commanders' Conference reaffirmed the Pakistan Army's commitment to protecting the nation's territorial integrity and sovereignty from all direct and indirect threats.

The 259th Corps Commanders' Conference was held in Rawalpindi on Thursday with Army Chief General Asim Munir in the chair

The participants reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The forum reaffirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause a wedge between the state institutions and the public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result in more humiliation of such elements.

The participants were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

The forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

The need for speedy development of the economic potential of Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and Border Districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth was also emphasised.

The COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of the formations.

The forum reiterated to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities which hamper economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.