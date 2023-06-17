Pakistan Army ranks 7th in global military strength index

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has been ranked seventh in the military strength index out of 145 countries in 2023.

According to the Military Strength Rankings 2023, the armed forces of the South Asian nation improved several places within the last three years as it was ranked 15th back in 2020.

Pakistan Army earlier moved to 10th, and 9th spots in previous years before jumping to 7th rank in the index that is based on each force’s potential war-making capability across land, sea, and air fought by conventional means.

https://twitter.com/stats_feed/status/1669766685891371010

USA, Russia, China, and India ranked in top four spots while United Kingdom and South Korea also stand above Pakistan. Turkiye’s military was ranked 11th, Australia got 16th spot and neighboring nation Iran placed at 17th rank.

Military Strength Index has provided a unique display of data concerning modern army powers, and its results incorporate values related to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography represented by 60+ individual factors used in formulating the finalized GFP ranks.