Pakistan Army secures second position in UK’s International Pace Sticking Competition

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army team secured second position in International Pace Sticking Competition at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst UK on Friday.

Havildar Nauman from 7 Punjab was declared best individual Drill Sergeant, said Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

Teams from 16 countries took part in the international competition.Total of five Drill Sergeants from Pakistan participated in the event. The performance of Pakistan Army’s sergeants was applauded by the audience.

Pakistan Army first participated in the even in 2018 while it secured first position three times in 2018, 2019 and 2020. However, it managed to bag second spot in 2022 and 2023 events.