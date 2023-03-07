PATS 2023: Pakistan Army competition featuring US, Saudi Arabia among other teams begins

RAWALPINDI – The opening ceremony of 6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition - 2023 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi on Tuesday.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said seven Pakistan Army teams and ten international teams from different countries including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar are participating in the competition.
Three observer countries, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria are also part of the 6th International PATS, it said adding that “60 hours long rigorous competition will continue from 7 - 9 March”.
This year's Pakistan Army Team Spirit (#PATS) Competition starts at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi today. The 60 hours long rigorous competition between seven #PakistanArmy teams and 10 international teams, will continue till March 9.#ISPR pic.twitter.com/oKisLGdFl6— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) March 7, 2023
The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the combat teams.
Over the years the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international PATS competition which provides opportunity to participating teams to learn and share experiences with one and other particularly from Pak Army’s experience of fight against terrorism. General Officer Commanding 37 Division was the Chief Guest at the occasion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.1
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.92
|741.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.95
|40.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.44
|39.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.75
|172.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.76
|724.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|294.78
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Tuesday as rupee slightly strengthened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets amid positive vibes from the IMF for revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to reach Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $7 to reach $1,842.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.02% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.87 as compared to yesterday’s Rs277.92.
