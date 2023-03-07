Search

PATS 2023: Pakistan Army competition featuring US, Saudi Arabia among other teams begins

06:16 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

RAWALPINDI – The opening ceremony of 6th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition - 2023 was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi on Tuesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said seven Pakistan Army teams and ten international teams from different countries including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar are participating in the competition.

Three observer countries, Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria are also part of the 6th International PATS, it said adding that “60 hours long rigorous competition will continue from 7 - 9 March”.

The competition is based on evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the combat teams.

Over the years the competition has gained much popularity and has become an international PATS competition which provides opportunity to participating teams to learn and share experiences with one and other particularly from Pak Army’s experience of fight against terrorism. General Officer Commanding 37 Division was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

