Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military drills concludes in Pabbi (VIDEO)
Share
ISLAMABAD – First ever joint military drills between Pakistani and Moroccan armed forces concluded in Pabbi, the military media wing said Saturday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the closing ceremony was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi – a town in Nowshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Special Forces of both sides practiced multiple drills involved in counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, fast roping, rappelling, and combat medics, the statement added.
It further added that the joint military drills were aimed at sharing mutual experience in the counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices, and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.
Pakistan and the Northern African country have cordial ties. Last year, both sides vow to tighten military cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism and training, following Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Rabat.
Pakistan Armed Forces participate in Bright Star ... 03:47 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani tri-service contingent including Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated in ...
- Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military drills concludes in ...02:11 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan name 12-man squad for T20 World Cup opener against India01:33 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani cabbie released after spending 17 years at Guantanamo Bay ...01:08 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn Covid jabs11:56 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Teen girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ by rickshaw driver, accomplice in ...11:29 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Madam Noor Jehan's family responds to Ali Azmat's remarks04:44 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira ...03:32 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video goes viral01:40 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021