Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military drills concludes in Pabbi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:11 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military drills concludes in Pabbi (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – First ever joint military drills between Pakistani and Moroccan armed forces concluded in Pabbi, the military media wing said Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the closing ceremony was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi – a town in Nowshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special Forces of both sides practiced multiple drills involved in counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, fast roping, rappelling, and combat medics, the statement added.

It further added that the joint military drills were aimed at sharing mutual experience in the counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices, and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

Pakistan and the Northern African country have cordial ties. Last year, both sides vow to tighten military cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism and training, following Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Rabat.

Pakistan Armed Forces participate in Bright Star ... 03:47 PM | 19 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani tri-service contingent including Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated in ...

More From This Category
Pakistani cabbie released after spending 17 years ...
01:08 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn ...
11:56 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Teen girl ‘gang-raped, filmed’ by rickshaw ...
11:29 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Pakistan nears formal deal with US to allow ...
10:57 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Interior Minister skips Pakistan-India match amid ...
10:36 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
CTD guns down 9 ‘Daesh’ terrorists in ...
10:12 AM | 23 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aliya Ali faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress
05:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr