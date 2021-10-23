Pakistan-Morocco’s first-ever joint military drills concludes in Pabbi (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – First ever joint military drills between Pakistani and Moroccan armed forces concluded in Pabbi, the military media wing said Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the closing ceremony was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi – a town in Nowshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special Forces of both sides practiced multiple drills involved in counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, fast roping, rappelling, and combat medics, the statement added.

It further added that the joint military drills were aimed at sharing mutual experience in the counter-terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices, and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

Pakistan and the Northern African country have cordial ties. Last year, both sides vow to tighten military cooperation in the fields of counterterrorism and training, following Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Rabat.