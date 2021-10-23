Resham celebrates birthday in style with friends and family
Share
The phenomenal film star of Pakistan Resham ruled the industry with her stardom, beauty and charm in the nineties.
Rising to the pinnacle of fame, the Sangam star has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to Pakistani cinema.
Celebrating her birthday, the Buddha Gujjar actor kick-started the celebration with her close friend and family in attendance.
Dressed to the nines, the 53-year-old looked gorgeous in the black chic outfit as she posted pictures on her Instagram handle. "Celebrating my birthday amongst some very dear and near ones," she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
She has won a National Award - Best Actress, for her spectacular performance in the film Sangam. The leading Lollywood actress has done notable films like Jeeva, Ghunghat, Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Pal Do Pal, and Swaarangi.
On the work front, she is all set to create magic onscreen as she gears up alongside model-actor Abdullah Ejaz Khan for the upcoming short film Dafaa Hojao Tum.
Resham and Meera's adorable video goes viral 06:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Veteran Lollywood divas Meera and Resham are reminiscing golden days from the past and the recent viral clip is proof ...
- PM Imran reaches Saudi Arabia for climate summit05:33 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
-
- T20 World Cup: England win the toss and choose to bowl first04:39 PM | 23 Oct, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Aliya Ali faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress05:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021