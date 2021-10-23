Shahveer Jafry's wedding festivities begin with a fun-filled Mehndi

Wedding season in Pakistan has officially begun and the latest to kickstart their glittering wedding festivities is Canadian-based Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry and the beautiful designer Ayesha Baig.

Needless to say, the bright ceremony was picture perfect as the duo's friends and family danced their hearts out at a fun-filled Mehndi.

Beaming with happiness, Shahveer and Ayesha were dressed to the nines. The blushing bride put her best step forward as she looked stunning in her yellow outfit and heavy traditional jewellery.

All the dance performances by Zaid Ali, Shahveer's brother Sunny and his wife have been winning hearts on social media.

Shahveer announced his engagement to Ayesha last year. The duo is expected to tie the knot on October 23, 2021.