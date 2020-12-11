‘Vultures’: Shahveer Jafry and photographers in spat over engagement pics, videos

Pakistani-Canadian vlogger Shahveer Jafry and fashion designer Ayesha Beig got engaged earlier this week.

The event took over the social media by storm with people drooling over the perfect ring to the elegant decor and the gorgeous couple.

Today, Shahveer posted a story on his Instagram where he reflected disappointment at the photographers covering his engagement, calling them ‘vultures’. According to him, they had posted the videos and pictures without the couple's consent.

To which, the photographers responded that they did not upload a single picture without the brides consent, who had hired them.

The photographers also posted a couple of screenshots which made Ayesha’s consent evident.

"And to add up, yes we did called Ayesha twice after seeing the story and before taking any step. She didn’t pick didn’t call back then we took the step. And we were never contacted by anyone from this event for not uploading or removing any pix other than just two posts Ayesha asked."

"Infact several guests contacted that they loved the pictures and wonder if we could send them the pictures too. We can upload those screen shots too and screen shot of our call log for calling (with time n date) Ayesha twice before we took our first step."

Later, in an Instagram post, the Studio says they were "already on" to settle at getting public apology or check from their corporate lawyer over 'defamation'.

