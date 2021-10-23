Ushna Shah's new bold photos set internet on fire

A crusader of sorts who is vocal about her opinions, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely carved a niche for herself.

While breaking barriers and working with the artist of the neighbouring country seems pretty challenging, the latest Pakistani-Indian music video KANGNA came as a breath of fresh air.

With the stunning Shah in the frame, it is sung by Manj Musik of RDB fame and is undoubtedly a sizzling number that has left the music buffs grooving to the upbeat tunes.

Sharing some BTS pictures, the Bashir Momin star turned to her Instagram handle and posted gorgeous pictures, leaving her fan following gushing.

Written by Manwal, the music is produced and arranged by Karl from Cross Flow Recordings in the UK. Moreover, it is directed by Manj Musik.

On the work front, Ushna's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the drama buffs.