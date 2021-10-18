Ushna Shah sets internet ablaze with new bold pictures
Share
An incredibly gifted actress Ushna Shah is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With killer looks and a charming persona, the Balaa actor makes stunning wardrobe choices.
This time around, the Lollywood diva has left the internet ablaze with her mesmerizing looks as she debuts a full glammed up look on her social media handle.
Turning to Instagram, the 31-year-old left the temperatures soaring high as she flaunted her feminine aesthetic. Donning the bold and tricky outfit with the utmost panache, she looked ravishing in her mustard attire.
"Jalebi (Astaghfetullah)", she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Spreading like wildfire, the pictures were lambasted owing to Shah's revealing outfit that the netizens deemed too 'vulgar' and 'inappropriate'.
Moreover, the moral police criticized her and made demeaning remarks regarding the actress. Some keyboard warriors compared her wardrobe choices with Bollywood dancer Nora Fatehi.
On the work front, Ushna's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the drama buffs.
Manj Musik and Ushna Shah's music video ... 03:54 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Pakistan's gorgeous star Ushna Shah and Indian-British singer Manjeet Singh Ral's much-awaited yet electrifying music ...
- Pakistan desires enduring ties with US: COAS Bajwa05:32 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
-
- 1 policeman martyred, 13 others injured in Quetta blast05:16 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Hania Aamir gets trolled after new jamming video goes viral04:02 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021