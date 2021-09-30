Manj Musik and Ushna Shah's music video ‘Kangna’ sets internet ablaze
Pakistan's gorgeous star Ushna Shah and Indian-British singer Manjeet Singh Ral's much-awaited yet electrifying music video Kangna has now been released finally.
Releasing the sizzling music video on his YouTube channel, Manj Musik's recent song is an audio and visual treat.
With the stunning Ushna in the frame, the song is undoubtedly a sizzling number leaving the music buffs grooving to the upbeat tunes.
Taking to Instagram, Manjeet announced the release of the song. “And it’s LIVE!!! The official music video mini movie to KANGNA starring @ushnashah is out now guys only on my YT CHANNEL.”
“Please share comments and like if you’re vibing to the song. Love you guys!”, he further said.
Written by Manwal, the music is produced and arranged by Karl from Cross Flow Recordings in the UK. Moreover, it is directed by Manj Musik.
On the work front, Ushna's portrayal of a strong resilient woman in the drama serial Akhir Kab Tak has created a benchmark and is being loved by the drama buffs.
