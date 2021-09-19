Pakistan Armed Forces participate in Bright Star 2021 drill in Egypt: ISPR (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani tri-service contingent including Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated in international military exercise Bright Star 2021 conducted at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt, the military media wing said Sunday.

According to the press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, it was the first time since 2009 that Pakistani troops attended the Multinational Exercise Bright Star.

The two-week-long exercise aimed to counter regional hybrid threats, strengthen regional stability by fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration, and enhance maritime security operations. The Exercise Bright Star was being held regularly since 1980.

The closing ceremony of the multinational drill was held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base with 20 participant countries including Pakistan, Egypt, United States, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Cyprus, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Kenya, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, Kuwait, UAE, Tunisia, Nigeria, Tanzania and France, the statement added.

It further added that Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz ended the closing ceremony of the exercise. General Ejaz also called on Egyptian Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid and Air Commander Mohamed Abbas Helmy.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Minister of Defence, commander-in-Chief, General Mohamed Zaki, and military officials from 20 countries including USCENTCOM witnessed a final phase of joint training that included live-fire of different weapons including aircraft, helicopters and tanks.