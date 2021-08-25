‘Dostarym III’ – Pakistan-Kazakhstan kick off joint military drills in Pabbi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:39 AM | 25 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Kazakhstan kicked off the bilateral military exercise ‘Dostarym III’ at National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi, the military media wing said Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the inaugural ceremony of the Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military exercise was held in the northwest region while military officials of both countries were present at the occasion. National anthems of both countries were also played at the opening ceremony.

The drills aimed to develop and bolster coordination between the two sides in the counter-terrorism domain. Special Forces of Pakistan-Kazakhstan will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, heli rappelling, and Close Quater Battle (CQB) drills and procedures.

The statement further added that the joint exercise will focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision-making, and swift action at a tactical level.

The joint exercise is being held as part of a biennial exercise mechanism between two armies. The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan, while the second was in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

