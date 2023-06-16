Search

Gold price increases by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 06:20 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Gold price increases by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an upward trend for the second consecutive day in line with increase in its prices in the international market. 

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,700 to close at Rs223,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs2,315 to settle at Rs191,530, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $36 to settle at $1,965 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294 297
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.17 40.57
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.93
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.79 753.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 319.96 322.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 16, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Karachi PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Islamabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Peshawar PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Quetta PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sialkot PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Attock PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujranwala PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Jehlum PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Multan PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujrat PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nawabshah PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Chakwal PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Hyderabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nowshehra PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sargodha PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Faisalabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Mirpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583

