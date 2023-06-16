Gold price increases by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed an upward trend for the second consecutive day in line with increase in its prices in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,700 to close at Rs223,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs2,315 to settle at Rs191,530, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $36 to settle at $1,965 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.