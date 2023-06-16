NEPRA reduces electricity price for Karachi consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a slight decrease in electricity prices for consumers of Karachi Electric in wake of the fuel cost adjustment.

The regulatory body has approved five paisas per unit reduction in the power tariff. The K-Electric, the power utility company in Karachi, had sought an increase of 49 paise per unit.

The monthly fuel price adjustment allows Nepra to review and adjust the electricity rates based on the fluctuating costs of fuel used for power generation.

Earlier this week, NEPRA approved an increase of Rs1.61 per unit in power tariffs in wake of the monthly fuel adjustment.