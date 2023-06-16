Hollywood actor Al Pacino welcomes baby boy at 83

Acclaimed actor Al Pacino has embraced fatherhood once again, defying age expectations at 83 years old, according to his representative.

On Thursday, publicist Stan Rosenfield informed AFP that Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to their son, whom they have named Roman Pacino.

Pacino already has three adult children from previous relationships. Alfallah, previously associated with rock star Mick Jagger, now shares this joyous milestone with Pacino. In a similar vein, esteemed actor Robert De Niro recently made headlines by welcoming his seventh child at the age of 79.

Al Pacino's illustrious filmography speaks for itself, but for those unfamiliar, he has graced the silver screen as the iconic star of the legendary The Godfather series. He has also left an indelible mark with unforgettable performances in films such as Scarface, Scent of a Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil's Advocate, The Insider, Donnie Brasco, Ocean's Thirteen among many others.

In more recent years, Pacino has continued to captivate audiences with his roles in acclaimed films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, House of Gucci, The Pirates of Somalia, Danny Collins.

Who is Noor Alfallah?

Born to a Kuwaiti father and American mother, Noor Alfallah is the eldest of four children. She is a UCLA School of Film and Television graduate and currently works as a film producer.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino were first linked together when they were photographed at a restaurant in April last year.

Pacino is already father to three: daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant; and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.