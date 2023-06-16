Azam Khan: Ex-principal secretary to Imran Khan goes 'missing'

ISLAMABAD – Azam Khan, the former principal secretary of former prime minister Imran Khan, has been "missing" since last night.

Details indicate that the former principal secretary's family members filed a first information report (FIR) at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad.

According to the FIR, which was filed by his nephew, his uncle left for home yesterday evening, and his cell phone is also off.

The police said that they were actively investigating the situation after the complaint was filed and that a decision would be made after the investigation was complete.

The former prime minister posted a First Information Report (FIR) on Twitter that said, "Azam Khan, who was my Principal Secretary, has gone missing since last evening."

The PTI chairman further said that ''Anyone who was perceived to be close to me is targeted.''