Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

The anticipation for the upcoming second season of Bigg Boss OTT has reached new heights, especially after the announcement that the show will be hosted by the iconic Salman Khan.
As fans eagerly await the show's premiere, a recent revelation of the confirmed contestants inside the Bigg Boss house has created quite a buzz. And now, according to reports, unexpected names have surfaced as potential contestants — former adult film stars Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone.
While there has been no official confirmation about Khalifa's participation in the show, the news has already ignited a wave of excitement among the audience. Speculation is running rampant, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement to confirm or dispel the rumours.
It's worth noting that the reality show has a history of surprising the audience with its choice of contestants, as seen in the case of Sunny Leone's entry in Bigg Boss 5. Leone's stint on the show catapulted her to immense fame, leading to numerous opportunities in reality shows and Bollywood movies. Recently, she even made her debut appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her film Kennedy.
In the past, there have been instances where adult film stars have been linked to Bigg Boss, such as the speculation surrounding the entry of porn star Danny D in the show's 12th season. However, in an interview, Danny D mentioned that he was uncertain about his involvement and had entrusted the details to his manager. He expressed his willingness to join Bigg Boss 12 only if Mahika, his partner at the time, would be there to support and entertain him inside the house.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294
|297
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
