Search

LifestyleViral

Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

Web Desk 08:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?
Source: Instagram

The anticipation for the upcoming second season of Bigg Boss OTT has reached new heights, especially after the announcement that the show will be hosted by the iconic Salman Khan.

As fans eagerly await the show's premiere, a recent revelation of the confirmed contestants inside the Bigg Boss house has created quite a buzz. And now, according to reports, unexpected names have surfaced as potential contestants — former adult film stars Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone.

While there has been no official confirmation about Khalifa's participation in the show, the news has already ignited a wave of excitement among the audience. Speculation is running rampant, and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement to confirm or dispel the rumours.

It's worth noting that the reality show has a history of surprising the audience with its choice of contestants, as seen in the case of Sunny Leone's entry in Bigg Boss 5. Leone's stint on the show catapulted her to immense fame, leading to numerous opportunities in reality shows and Bollywood movies. Recently, she even made her debut appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her film Kennedy.

In the past, there have been instances where adult film stars have been linked to Bigg Boss, such as the speculation surrounding the entry of porn star Danny D in the show's 12th season. However, in an interview, Danny D mentioned that he was uncertain about his involvement and had entrusted the details to his manager. He expressed his willingness to join Bigg Boss 12 only if Mahika, his partner at the time, would be there to support and entertain him inside the house.

Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Inside the intimate pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son

09:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Birthday wishes pour in for Kubra Khan

07:07 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Mahira Khan survives horseriding accident

07:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Miraculous siblings survive plane crash and 40 days in Amazon forest 

10:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces online

06:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets the temperature soaring with skydiving and yoga poses

11:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Inside the intimate pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son

09:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 16, 2023

08:27 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294 297
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.17 40.57
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.93
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.79 753.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 319.96 322.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 16, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Karachi PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Islamabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Peshawar PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Quetta PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sialkot PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Attock PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujranwala PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Jehlum PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Multan PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujrat PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nawabshah PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Chakwal PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Hyderabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nowshehra PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sargodha PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Faisalabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Mirpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: