Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon
Source: Instagram
Share

Bigg Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin is taking out a moment to celebrate the melodious Coke Studio's hit song from acrweoss the border as she recently showcased her adoration for Pasoori.

Jamming to talented singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's melodious offering, the 31-year-old Indian actress left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself twirling to the smashing song.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmin shared a stunning video as she used the popular audio for a gorgeous transition, and needless to say, the video is an audio and visual treat.

"Bcz I just love this song….❤️#feelkaroreelkaro #feelitreelit #reelsinstagram", she captioned.

Pasoori is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season. The composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

Earlier, Indian heartthrob Nakuul Mehta complimented singer Shae Gill's voice and sang praises of the song.

Merub Ali and Zara Noor Abbas spotted enjoying ... 04:30 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill has been propelled to unprecedented fame with her debut song and now after getting thrust ...

More From This Category
Ali Haider reveals the reason for leaving Pakistan
03:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Shaista Lodhi joins team of craftsmen who prepare ...
02:36 PM | 10 Apr, 2022
Sonam Kapoor reports theft of valuables worth ...
08:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two ...
07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court ...
05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened ...
03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon
04:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr