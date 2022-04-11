Big Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin jumps on 'Pasoori' bandwagon
Bigg Boss famed Jasmin Bhasin is taking out a moment to celebrate the melodious Coke Studio's hit song from acrweoss the border as she recently showcased her adoration for Pasoori.
Jamming to talented singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's melodious offering, the 31-year-old Indian actress left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself twirling to the smashing song.
Taking to Instagram, Jasmin shared a stunning video as she used the popular audio for a gorgeous transition, and needless to say, the video is an audio and visual treat.
"Bcz I just love this song….❤️#feelkaroreelkaro #feelitreelit #reelsinstagram", she captioned.
Pasoori is hands down one of the most popular songs to come out of this season. The composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.
Earlier, Indian heartthrob Nakuul Mehta complimented singer Shae Gill's voice and sang praises of the song.
Merub Ali and Zara Noor Abbas spotted enjoying ... 04:30 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
'Pasoori' hitmaker Shae Gill has been propelled to unprecedented fame with her debut song and now after getting thrust ...
