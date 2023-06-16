Asif Ali Zardari undergoes successful eye surgery in Dubai

DUBAI – Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), underwent successful eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the People's Party spokesperson, Asif Ali Zardari's eye surgery was successful and he has now totally healed.

He said Asif Ali Zardari is currently staying in Dubai.

PPP co-chairman has had several health related complications in recent years; he was admitted to Karachi hospital last year in October for an infection in one of his lungs.

Health experts from the Gulf country also visited him as they are aware of his health history.