Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari goes under the knife in Dubai

DUBAI – Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari has undergone eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

Reports in local media quoting Zardari's physician, Dr. Asim Hussain said the seasoned politician will spend some days under medical surveillance in a Dubai hospital before being discharged. He was said to be in stable condition.

It was reported that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also traveled to UAE to meet his father after a surgical procedure.

PPP co-chairman has had several health related complications in recent years; he was admitted to Karachi hospital last year in October for an infection in one of his lungs.

Health experts from the Gulf country also visited him as they are aware of his health history.