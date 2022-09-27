Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital

Web Desk
09:45 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – Former President and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Sindh capital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.

Reports said that Dr Asim Hussain-led medical team is examining the 67-year-old politician and he is likely to undergo a lungs-related procedure.

The health condition of the senior politician was not well for more than a month.

Earlier in July, Zardari had tested positive for Covid-19 when he was in Dubai to celebrate his birthday with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s family.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had shared the news on Twitter.

“President Zardari has tested positive for Covid. He is fully vaccinated,  boosted, isolating with mild symptoms and undergoing treatment. We are praying for his swift recovery,” the tweet read.

This is for the second time this year that Zardari has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.  

In February of this year, he was admitted to a hospital in Punjab’s capital city of Lahore after he fell ill. Doctors had carried out various medical tests of Zardari.

However, PPP is yet to issue any official statement in this regard. 

Asif Zardari celebrates 67th birthday with ... 02:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari flew to Dubai to celebrate his ...

More From This Category
Pakistan slams India’s unwarranted remarks ...
08:29 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Decision on Dar’s appointment, Miftah's removal ...
08:06 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Pakistan's top religious body declares ...
06:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
‘Who will now have meeting with Pakistan’s ...
06:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Ayaz Amir released in Sarah Inam murder case on ...
05:52 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid ruckus by PTI
05:17 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anil Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Pakistani fashion designer
08:52 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr