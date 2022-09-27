Nine-year-old gets bail so that he doesn't miss classes
Share
LAHORE – Police have registered a case against a nine-year-old boy for pilfering electricity in the Punjab capital, it emerged on Tuesday.
However, the underage suspect named Falak Sher, who studies in third grade, has been granted pre-arrest bail by a district and sessions court.
The suspect moved the court for bail, arguing that he could miss his classes in schools due to possible arrest by police in the electricity theft case.
Accepting his plea, the court barred the police from arresting him and ordered the investigation officer to submit details in the case at the next hearing.
The case has been adjourned until October 4.
NEPRA approves another hike of Rs3.93 per unit in ... 01:43 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday once again increased power ...
- King Salman appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM of Saudi ...11:21 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Nine-year-old gets bail so that he doesn't miss classes10:34 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
-
-
- China reacts to US remarks about debt relief for flood-hit Pakistan09:33 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Malala 'so grateful' to husband for holding her hand and awards09:15 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
-
- Fashion designer Maria B receives flak for transphobic comments06:22 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022