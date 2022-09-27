Hania Aamir under fire over latest video with makeup artist
Lollywood's it-girl Hania Amir proved her mettle in the entertainment industry with dedication, talent, and charming smile yet the Mere Humsafar diva often lands in hot waters. Recently, famous Pakistani makeup artist Adnan Ansari shared a BTS video of Aamir and himself during a photoshoot that gained attention for all the wrong reasons.
The video shows the Janaan actress vibing while Ansari styles her hair. During the video, Aamir playfully squeezes Ansari's cheeks which didn't sit right with netizens. The keyboard warriors were quick to become moral police and school Aamir for her behaviour.
Ansari wrote, "Pakistani celebrities better than yours."
On the work front, Aamir is enjoying the success of her phenomenal performance in Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed. The real-life couple also performed at Hum TV Awards Show in Toronto recently which was praised by netizens and the audience in attendance.
