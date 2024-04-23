Ravishing Naimal Khawar feels ‘happiest in the mountains’

GILGIT – Lollywood dival Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the gorgeous and talented artist has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis owing to her impeccable performance.
The “Verna” actress keeps up with the latest trends and her charming photos are a major goal for her 3.3 million followers on Instagram.
The Anna star is currently spending some quality time in the mountains as she has shared photos of her trip to the Shigar valley, Gilgit-Balistan, amid rising temperatures in the country’s plain region.
In a post, she shared multiple photos with the locals while captioning them as, “Happiest in the mountains”.
In another Instagram post, Naimal shared her shining photos and some clicks of ice-covered mountains.
Her huge fan base on Instagram are gushing over her beauty with some calling her “wonderful and ravishing”.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
