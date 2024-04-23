Ravishing Naimal Khawar feels ‘happiest in the mountains’

GILGIT – Lollywood dival Naimal Khawar Abbasi needs no introduction as the gorgeous and talented artist has been ruling the hearts of millions of Pakistanis owing to her impeccable performance.

The “Verna” actress keeps up with the latest trends and her charming photos are a major goal for her 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Anna star is currently spending some quality time in the mountains as she has shared photos of her trip to the Shigar valley, Gilgit-Balistan, amid rising temperatures in the country’s plain region.

In a post, she shared multiple photos with the locals while captioning them as, “Happiest in the mountains”.

In another Instagram post, Naimal shared her shining photos and some clicks of ice-covered mountains.

Her huge fan base on Instagram are gushing over her beauty with some calling her “wonderful and ravishing”.