Technology

Over 100,000 students registered through PITB's e-Bikes Portal in Punjab

05:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
LAHORE – The e-Bikes Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab’s initiative of providing 20,000 interest-free motorcycles in instalments to students in Punjab, has successfully registered over 100,000 students.

Through the e-Bikes Portal, students across Punjab have had the opportunity to register for the initiative. More than 16,000 online applications have been received, with over 13,500 students applying for petrol bikes and over 3,800 for e-bikes.

This initiative aims to facilitate students' motorcycle access through a down payment and monthly instalments scheme. The Government of Punjab will cover the markup on the down payment and the bike's monthly instalments. To be eligible for the bikes, students must be regular government or private graduate colleges/universities students aged 18 or above and possess a valid driving license or learner's permit.

In the initial phase, e-bikes will be distributed among students in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi, while petrol bikes will be distributed in other districts. The application deadline is April 29, and students can apply at bikes.punjab.gov.pk.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that this transparent system will make it easier for students to obtain bikes, furthering the goal of facilitating education across Punjab.

Punjab E-Bike Scheme: How to Register Online? Check Step by Step Guide

