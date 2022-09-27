King Salman appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – King Salman on Tuesday ordered appointment of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

However, the weekly session of the Cabinet, which the King attends, will be held under his chairmanship, according to a Royal Decree.

The Crown Prince’s appointment was made by giving an exemption to the provision of Article 56 of the Basic Law of Governance, and the relevant provisions contained in the Law of the Council of Ministers.

In another Royal Decree, the King restructured the Council of Ministers headed by the Crown Prince.

King Salman also issued a decree appointing Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman as Minister of Defence. Yousef Bin Abdullah Al-Benyan has been appointed new minister of education.

The ministers keeping their positions are Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as Minister of Energy, Prince Faisal bin Farhan as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih as Minister of Investment, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz as Minister of Interior, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan as Minister of Finance.