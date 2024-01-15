Another resolution seeking delay in Pakistan's elections submitted in Senate

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is slated to hold delayed national elections on February 8 this year as the country grapples with political, economic, and security crises but third resolution demanding the delay in upcoming polls was submitted in Senate.

Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman, who hailed from FATA, submitted the resolution, saying political candidates in KP are in fear of terror attacks during election campaigns.

Calling the slated date 'unfavorable' for elections, Senator said the country's northwestern region was facing harsh weather and it is difficult for the party candidates to run election campaigns.

At least four resolutions about upcoming polls landed in upper house of parliament so far. Three demanded delay in elections while a fourth, submitted by JI called for some more time in elections.

Earlier this month, Senator Dilawar Khan tabled a resolution for delay in polls. The second one was then landed in Senate citing challenging law and order conditions, severe weather in Balochistan, and the ongoing terror wave.

PML-N Senator on the other hand opposed the resolution, highlighting historical instances where elections proceeded even during challenging times, inclduing terror incidents in 2008, 2013, and 2018.