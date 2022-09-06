NEPRA approves another hike of Rs3.93 per unit in electricity price

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday once again increased power tariff, putting burden on record inflation-hit people.

The regulatory body approved the Rs3.93 per unit hike while deciding a petition related to quarterly adjustments.

The new power tariff will come into effect from October this year and it will also be received in electricity bills for the months of November and December.

The decision will help the electricity producers to recover Rs95 billion from public.

On August 31, NEPRA increased the electricity tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of the fuel cost adjustment for July 2022.

Reports said that the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had requested a positive FCA of Rs4.69 per unit.

The FCA for July 2022 will be charged with the bill of August 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for the lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

CPPA said that per unit cost in the month of July was recorded at Rs10.98 while advance fuel cost was Rs6.28 per unit.

The latest hike in power tariff will impose an additional burden of over Rs35 billion on consumers.