Asif Zardari celebrates 67th birthday with grandson Mir Hakim in Dubai
KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari flew to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday with family of his daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.
Taking to Twitter, Bakhtwar said: “…my father will be spending his 67th birthday (& first as a grandfather) with his 9 month old grandson [Mir Hakim]”.
She also responded to rumours that Asif Zardari will not return to Pakistan from Dubai due to developing political situation in the country.
To clear up confusion - my father will be spending his 67th birthday (& first as a grandfather) with his 9 month old grandson. All of which he is entitled to do - so can postpone the meltdown when he returns in less than a week. https://t.co/0H8Kuigoqm— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) July 25, 2022
“If he did not run away for 11+ YEARS of jail why would he now. Faced courts under every regime including our wannabe dictator Select but never ran. 1st bday as a grandfather he’s here to spend with his grandson (who due to a medical procedure last month could not fly himself),” she wrote.
Zardari was born on 26 July 1955 in Karachi in the Zardari family. He is of Baloch origin, belonging to the Sindhi-speaking Zardari tribe. He is the only son of Hakim Ali Zardari, a tribal chief and prominent landowner, and Bilquis Sultana Zardari.
