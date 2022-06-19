PPP will form next government, says Zardari
LAHORE – PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that his party will form the next government.
In a meeting with party leaders at Bilawal House on Saturday, the former president said: “The PPP will take the entire share next time. If I get the chance to serve, I will turn the country by 110 degrees.”
The PPP leader said he would engage party leaders in Punjab and work with them for the next polls. He said that claims of PPP’s politics coming to an end in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab are “white lies”.
“The PPP is currently ruling the Sindh province, where it has been forming the government since the last three general elections, while it is also a major stakeholder in the incumbent federal government,” he opined.
PPP “weakened” its political presence in a bid to “save” the country, Zardari said. “They don’t listen to us and only do when they need us,” he said, without naming anyone.
The ex-president said the surge in inflation is due to Imran Khan’s policies that he adopted in his 3.5-year tenure.
Inflation across the country is surging after the government hiked the rates of petroleum products, electricity, and gas in a bid to revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
