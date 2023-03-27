Nobody shows interest in buying Maryam Nawaz’s painting, says Rabi Pirzada

It is quite often urged that art should be separated from the artist but Pakistani artist and former pop singer, Rabi Pirzada, is trying to separate herself from her art which nobody is willing to buy for a reason so ridiculous, many people would burst into laughter.

Known to be a professional painter whose calligraphic art has placed her among some of the most prominent faces in the art circle — not to forget her successful music career expanded over years — Pirzada enjoys unprecedented success, as an artist, for her ubiquitous assimilation of the beauty around her as she translates it into her paintings.

The 36-year-old former singer has been flaunting her painting skills to her millions of fans on Instagram but her latest post made quite a stir on the internet as she showed how her sketch of "Maryam Nawaz" — Pakistani politician — has failed to be sold whereas any sketches of PTI leader Imran Khan tends to be bought by people right away.

Taking from social media who shared their opinions under Pirzada's post, Nawaz isn't favored by many people in the political context, on the flip side, Khan is much more popular and loved by people.

Apart from the comically ironic incident, the Pyar Ki FIR actress complained "mughey in paison se ghareeb gharaano ki maddad kerni hai, ager koi interested hai to contact karein [I need the money to assist poor households, if someone is interested please contact me]"

For the unversed, Pirzada runs a foundation, Rabi Pirzada Foundation, that helps deserving people.

On the work front, Pirzada is currently working in Noor Bibi.