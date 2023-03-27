Search

Pakistan

27 Mar, 2023
PEMRA slaps ban on coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday restricted media from the live coverage of rallies or public gatherings in Islamabad today.

The media watchdog restricted live and recorded coverage of all rallies, public gatherings in federal capital today as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is appearing before Islamabad High Court (IHC) and expectedly Judicial Complex to secure bail in multiple cases.

In the notification, PEMRA said "it has been observed with concern that satellite TV channels aired live footages/images of violent mob, attacking on police and law enforcing agencies. Such footage/images were broadcasted on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore and Islamabad wherein, violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles."

It further added that live telecast of such footages on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and Police. Such activism by mob not only jeopardizes law and order situation but also makes public properties and lives vulnerable. Airing such content is in violation of judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in suo moto case.

It is for the second time in a month that the media regulatory authority banned coverage as during the previous hearing of Imran Khan, clashes erupted as PTI supporters and Islamabad police face off in a brutal clash.

Pakistan

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470

