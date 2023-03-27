PEMRA slaps ban on coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday restricted media from the live coverage of rallies or public gatherings in Islamabad today.

The media watchdog restricted live and recorded coverage of all rallies, public gatherings in federal capital today as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is appearing before Islamabad High Court (IHC) and expectedly Judicial Complex to secure bail in multiple cases.

In the notification, PEMRA said "it has been observed with concern that satellite TV channels aired live footages/images of violent mob, attacking on police and law enforcing agencies. Such footage/images were broadcasted on TV screens without any editorial oversight during a recent standoff between political party workers and law enforcing agencies in Lahore and Islamabad wherein, violent mob used petrol bombs, injuring armless policemen and blazing police vehicles."

Good morning! Pemra as usual, has put, one-day ban on coverage of Imran Khan's appearance in Judicial complex in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/KKuDU3BmBF — Riaz ul Haq (@Riazhaq) March 27, 2023

It further added that live telecast of such footages on different satellite TV channels created chaos and panic among the viewers and Police. Such activism by mob not only jeopardizes law and order situation but also makes public properties and lives vulnerable. Airing such content is in violation of judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in suo moto case.

It is for the second time in a month that the media regulatory authority banned coverage as during the previous hearing of Imran Khan, clashes erupted as PTI supporters and Islamabad police face off in a brutal clash.