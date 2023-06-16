Search

Inside the intimate pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Source: Karan Deol (Instagram)

Karan Deol is all set to embark on a new chapter of his life as he prepares to tie the knot with Drisha Acharya, the great-granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities commenced with great fervour on Monday, filling the air with joy and anticipation. As glimpses of the celebrations surfaced on social media, fans and well-wishers were treated to heartwarming videos and enchanting photographs from the event.

Among the attendees at the pre-wedding function were the esteemed members of the Deol family, including Karan's father, Sunny Deol, and his uncles, Bobby and Abhay. The family's presence added an extra layer of warmth and camaraderie to the joyous occasion.

One delightful video that captured the attention of many showcased Sunny Deol showcasing his dance moves to the lively beats of 'Morni Banke,' accompanied by Vijay Dhanoya, the producer of the film Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Another endearing video that circulated widely featured Karan and Drisha cutting a beautifully adorned cake, symbolizing their sweet journey together. The couple exuded happiness and radiated love as they embarked on this momentous milestone in their lives.

The event also witnessed the Deol brothers, Sunny, Bobby, and Abhay, posing graciously for the cameras, capturing timeless memories in frames. In one particular photo, Sunny Deol playfully engaged with the paparazzi, inquiring if they had partaken in the culinary delights and refreshments. With his signature charm, he mischievously quipped, "Daaru chahiye? Daaru lao inke liye" (Do you want alcohol? Get them drinks).

While the wedding festivities commenced at Deol's residence, it was notable that veteran superstar Dharmendra chose to skip the pre-wedding functions. In his humble and selfless nature, he expressed his desire to let the younger generation revel in the celebrations without any inhibitions. "Let the children have fun. If I am around, they are likely to get inhibited. I do not want them to miss out on any of the fun," he said.

Captivating glimpses from the mehendi ceremony have also been revealed including a delightful detail on Karan's palms – Drisha's name beautifully adorned in intricate mehendi designs. Alongside Karan, his father Sunny Deol also sported an enchanting mehendi design on his palms.

The mehendi ceremony, with its vibrant colours, joyous music, and intricate henna patterns, marked the beginning of the wedding festivities for Karan and Drisha. It served as a momentous occasion for the families to come together, celebrate love, and create lasting memories. As the journey towards their wedding continues, the excitement grows, and anticipation fills the air, as Karan and Drisha prepare to embark on a lifelong journey of love, companionship, and togetherness.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Deol made his debut as an actor in 2019 with the film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas," which was directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Although the movie did not create waves at the box office, it marked the beginning of Karan's journey in the world of cinema.

He later appeared in the 2021 film "Velle," alongside his uncle Abhay Deol, showcasing his commitment to honing his craft. Karan is now gearing up for his upcoming project, "Apne 2," which promises to be a family affair as it reunites him with his father, Sunny Deol, and his uncle, Bobby Deol, with the added presence of the legendary Dharmendra.

