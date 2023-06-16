Hania Aamir’s doppleganger spotted in Turkey

The world of showbiz is no stranger to doppelgängers and individuals bearing an uncanny resemblance to famous personalities, particularly celebrities from the film and drama industry, continue to emerge. Some lookalikes are so strikingly similar that it becomes challenging to distinguish them from the actual artists.

The latest addition to this fascinating phenomenon involves a remarkable lookalike of the renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, causing a stir on social media platforms. Fans of Hania Aamir have been left astounded by the resemblance, with many declaring her lookalike as Hania's long-lost sister during a festival celebration.

Alina Ozturk Gulko, a young girl from Turkey, has gained popularity as an Instagram influencer in her home country. On her official account, she shares captivating content showcasing her makeup skills, shopping experiences and sightseeing adventures.

However, it was her striking resemblance to Aamir that caught the attention of Pakistani users when they stumbled upon her photos and videos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleyna Öztürk Gülcü (@aleyle.co)

The news of Aamir's lookalike quickly spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, leaving people astounded by the uncanny similarity between the two.

Interestingly, Gulko is not the first individual to be recognized for their resemblance to Hania Aamir. Previously, another lookalike named Shay Holud, a talented makeup artist from Sweden, garnered attention due to her striking resemblance to the Pakistani actress.