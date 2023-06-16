Pakistan to get one billion dollars from China today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan anticipates receiving $1 billion from China today, it was reported on Friday.

The money will be moved from China to the central bank's account tonight, according to sources at the State Bank, who claim that Pakistan has received the soft code for this transaction.

According to reports in local media, Pakistan has secured a commercial loan of $1billion from China.

It should be emphasised that Pakistan had already paid China this week in advance, and China is now giving Pakistan the money back.

China has done all within its power to assist Pakistan in obtaining an IMF loan.