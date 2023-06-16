Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by 2.7pc

KARACHI – According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the foreign exchange reserves held by the bank showed a 2.7 percent weekly increase after six consecutive weeks of decline.
As of June 9, the SBP's foreign currency reserves reached $4.019 billion, reflecting a rise of $107 million compared to the $3.912 billion recorded on June 2.
The total liquid foreign currency reserves of the country, including reserves held by banks other than the SBP, amounted to $9.378 billion, indicating a $43 million increase from the previous week.
However, the net reserves held by banks experienced a decrease of $63 million during the week, standing at $5.360 billion.
Moody’s warning
Moody’s Investors Service has issued a warning regarding Pakistan’s ability to obtain loans from bilateral and multilateral partners.
The credit company stated that this ability will be severely limited until a new agreement is reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The report suggests that it is unclear whether Pakistan will participate in another IMF program until after the upcoming elections, which are scheduled for October 2023. Even if negotiations for a future IMF program are successful, they are expected to be time-consuming.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.4
|295.65
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.8
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
