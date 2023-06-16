Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's Basketball Championship

KARACHI – Being held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon, the two semi-finals played in the ongoing National Women's Basketball Championship at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal have been decided.

In the first semi-final of the championship, Islamabad Division defeated Karachi Green 34-30. Asma 13 points, Omani 9, and Momina 8 points were the main scorers for Islamabad while Rida Noor 14 points, Hareem Zuberi 9 and Yamuna Sohani scored 2 points for Karachi Green.

The chief guest of the semi-final match was the operations manager of Pakistan Beverages Limited, Akhlaq Ahmed, who was introduced to both the teams before the start of the semi-final match.

In the second semi-final of the championship, the defending champion WAPDA won the honor of making to the grand final by defeating the Lahore Division team by 70-20. On behalf of WAPDA, Kainat was on the rampage in the courts and scored as many as 29 points. She was well –assisted by Sahrish 10 points and Amina 7 points while on behalf of Lahore team, the scorers were Faryal 5 points, Faroza 4 and Hadiqa scored 2 points. The championship final will be played on Saturday at 11 am between the defending champions WAPDA and Islamabad division, while the third position match will be played between Karachi Green and Lahore Division at 10 am.

The special guest of the final will be Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon who will distribute trophies to the winners and runners-up team and also individual prizes to players who played remarkable game n the championship.