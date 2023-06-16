Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's Basketball Championship

KARACHI – Being held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon, the two semi-finals played in the ongoing National Women's Basketball Championship at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal have been decided.
In the first semi-final of the championship, Islamabad Division defeated Karachi Green 34-30. Asma 13 points, Omani 9, and Momina 8 points were the main scorers for Islamabad while Rida Noor 14 points, Hareem Zuberi 9 and Yamuna Sohani scored 2 points for Karachi Green.
The chief guest of the semi-final match was the operations manager of Pakistan Beverages Limited, Akhlaq Ahmed, who was introduced to both the teams before the start of the semi-final match.
In the second semi-final of the championship, the defending champion WAPDA won the honor of making to the grand final by defeating the Lahore Division team by 70-20. On behalf of WAPDA, Kainat was on the rampage in the courts and scored as many as 29 points. She was well –assisted by Sahrish 10 points and Amina 7 points while on behalf of Lahore team, the scorers were Faryal 5 points, Faroza 4 and Hadiqa scored 2 points. The championship final will be played on Saturday at 11 am between the defending champions WAPDA and Islamabad division, while the third position match will be played between Karachi Green and Lahore Division at 10 am.
The special guest of the final will be Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon who will distribute trophies to the winners and runners-up team and also individual prizes to players who played remarkable game n the championship.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294
|297
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.