Search

Sports

Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's Basketball Championship

Web Desk 11:12 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's Basketball Championship

KARACHI – Being held under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association and under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon, the two semi-finals played in the ongoing National Women's Basketball Championship at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal have been decided.  

In the first semi-final of the championship, Islamabad Division defeated Karachi Green 34-30. Asma 13 points, Omani 9, and Momina 8 points were the main scorers for Islamabad while Rida Noor 14 points, Hareem Zuberi 9 and Yamuna Sohani scored 2 points for Karachi Green.

The chief guest of the semi-final match was the operations manager of Pakistan Beverages Limited, Akhlaq Ahmed, who was introduced to both the teams before the start of the semi-final match.

In the second semi-final of the championship, the defending champion WAPDA won the honor of making to the grand final by defeating the Lahore Division team by 70-20. On behalf of WAPDA, Kainat was on the rampage in the courts and scored as many as 29 points. She was well –assisted by Sahrish 10 points and Amina 7 points while on behalf of Lahore team, the scorers were Faryal 5 points, Faroza 4 and Hadiqa scored 2 points. The championship final will be played on Saturday at 11 am between the defending champions WAPDA and Islamabad division, while the third position match will be played between Karachi Green and Lahore Division at 10 am.

The special guest of the final will be Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon who will distribute trophies to the winners and runners-up team and also individual prizes to players who played remarkable game   n the championship.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Wapda face Lahore, Islamabad take on Karachi Green in National Women's Basketball semifinals

01:53 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Pakistan to host South African women's cricket team for a T20I and ODI series

12:23 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces online

06:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Current, former men, women footballers, officials to get scholarships in UK

08:19 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

SBP Junior Tennis Championship 2023 commences today

07:50 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Sindh chief secretary inaugurates National Women's Basketball Championship

01:41 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's ...

11:12 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 16, 2023

08:27 AM | 16 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294 297
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.63 771.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.17 40.57
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.93
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.79 753.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 319.96 322.46
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 16, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Karachi PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Islamabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Peshawar PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Quetta PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sialkot PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Attock PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujranwala PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Jehlum PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Multan PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Gujrat PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nawabshah PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Chakwal PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Hyderabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Nowshehra PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Sargodha PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Faisalabad PKR 221,100  PKR 2583
Mirpur PKR 221,100  PKR 2583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: