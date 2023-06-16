Educational activities in Karachi to resume on Saturday as cyclone weakens

Authorities in Karachi have made a new announcement regarding educational activities as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that Cyclone Biparjoy has lost its strength.

According to a notification issued by the Karachi commissioner's office, the city's educational activities will resume tomorrow since the superstorm threat has greatly diminished.

The announcement further stated that the prior notice to postpone or reschedule examinations has been recalled. By tomorrow (Saturday), all academic activities and exams will be resumed in the port city's institutions.

As Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, strong gusts and tall waves were seen close to Pakistan's coastline.

The Sindh government declared earlier this week that all exams, educational seminars, summer camps, and education-related events will be cancelled.