Senate approves amendment to disqualification law paving way for Nawaz Sharif's return to politics

Web Desk 10:51 PM | 16 Jun, 2023
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Senate on Friday passed a bill, which included an amendment to Section 232 (Qualifications and Disqualifications) of the Election Act, 2017.

The amendment, which was approved by the Senate, proposed that the disqualification period of a person will not exceed five years if the duration is not determined in the judgement.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem presented the bill, which said that anyone convicted under a judgement, order or decree of the Supreme Court, high court or any court would be disqualified for five years starting from the date of the judgement. 

Senator Dilawar Khan said that three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif became a victim of this law. 

According to Article 62, Clause 1F, anyone would not be disqualified for over five years and that person should be eligible to become a member of the parliament or provincial assembly.

Defending champions Wapda and Islamabad in finals of National Women's ...

11:12 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

