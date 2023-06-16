Why has Saudi Arabia 'banned' new Spider-Man movie?

The latest instalment of the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" movie will not be hitting theatres in Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi Cinema, which is managed by the General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

The authority announced on Tuesday that the film would not be screened in the Kingdom due to its content conflicting with the existing content controls in place. Unless certain scenes in the movie are amended, it will not be permitted to play in local theatres.

The decision sparked speculation among Reddit and Twitter users in Saudi Arabia, as tickets for the screening are no longer available for pre-booking at local cinemas. Empire Entertainment, which holds the exclusive theatrical distribution rights for Sony Pictures in the Middle East, has been approached for a comment on the status of the release. However, the movie still appears on Empire's website under the "Coming Soon" section with a June 22 release date.

The ban follows a similar pattern observed in the UAE and other GCC countries earlier in 2022 when the animated film "Lightyear" from Walt Disney-Pixar was prohibited from screening due to its depiction of characters in a same-sex relationship. Many Muslim-majority countries criminalize same-sex relationships, leading to the banning of films featuring such content. Additionally, these countries have requested streaming platforms like Netflix to censor or remove content deemed offensive to their religion and culture.

Brooklyn's beloved Spider-Man reunites with Gwen Stacy, only to be thrust into the sprawling Multiverse. In this mind-bending adventure, he encounters a diverse team of Spider-People, each tasked with safeguarding the very fabric of reality. But when differing views clash amidst a looming danger, our hero, Miles, finds himself in a battle against his fellow Spiders.

In contrast, the movie enjoyed a successful opening in the US and Canadian theatres, earning a staggering $120.5 million in its debut weekend. The movie's box-office success demonstrated remarkable growth compared to its 2018 predecessor and showcased its potential as a strong franchise in Hollywood.