Shehnaaz Gill is living a dream during her Italy vacation

Shehnaaz Gill, the ultimate Indian Punjabi diva, never fails to make a lasting impression with her captivating presence wherever she goes. Having embarked on her journey in the world of showbiz through modelling, she recently marked her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."
Since then, she has been receiving an abundance of praise and recognition, reveling in the glory of her newfound success.
Recently, she delighted her fans on Friday by sharing a series of captivating photos on her Instagram. The pictures showcased her in a stylish ensemble, consisting of a white top, a vibrant red full-sleeved t-shirt, and trendy blue denim shorts. These fashionable pieces perfectly complemented her look, which she proudly flaunted all the way from Sicily, Italy. To complete her outfit, she opted for matching red sandals, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble.
The stunning backdrop of the photos featured breathtaking scenery, including majestic clouds, clear blue skies, and the vast expanse of the ocean. Shehnaaz effortlessly struck captivating poses, exuding confidence and charm against these natural wonders.
Accompanying the mesmerizing visuals, the Honsla Rakh actress shared a thoughtful caption. She wrote, "By discovering nature, you discover yourself????," emphasizing the profound connection between exploring the wonders of the natural world and finding one's true self.
The post garnered thousands of likes in a few hours with fans filling the comment section with heart emojis.
Gill has a successful Punjabi acting career and is often seen gracing music videos of many lead artists. Lately, she dominated Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 16, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294
|297
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.63
|771.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.17
|40.57
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.93
|943.93
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.79
|753.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.96
|322.46
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs221,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,674.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2583
