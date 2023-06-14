Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill, a beloved star in the entertainment industry, has won the hearts of fans with her exceptional acting skills and down-to-earth personality.

Rising to prominence after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, she made her highly anticipated Bollywood debut earlier this year in Salman Khan's Eid extravaganza, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." Since then, fans have eagerly awaited news of her next major project, and it appears that there is finally some exciting news on the horizon.

In a recent captivating conversation with Access TV, the accomplished Indian singer-music director Pratik Bachan, widely known as B Praak, provided an exciting glimpse into his highly anticipated upcoming album. Within the interview, he subtly revealed that the album holds a delightful surprise for music enthusiasts—a collaboration between the immensely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the charming Shehnaaz Gill. B Praak enthusiastically shared insights about the album's creation, emphasizing the dedicated efforts of the entire team over a period of 2.5-3 years, resulting in the birth of ten distinct and captivating tracks.

As anticipation builds, B Praak tantalizingly disclosed that the album is slated for release next month, promising a treat for the listeners. Adding to the intrigue, he unveiled that the second song from the album, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill, will be unveiled by the end of June. The talented artist expressed his belief that this particular composition will strike a chord with the audience while highlighting the individuality and relatability of each track in the album.

Aside from her musical pursuits, Gill also garnered attention with her chat show, "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill," which gained significant popularity within a short span of time. The show has welcomed several Bollywood stars as guests, including RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Last month, Siddiqui himself graced the show to promote his film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra." Recently, he made waves in the media due to a publicized conflict with his spouse, causing a stir in the headlines.