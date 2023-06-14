Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming project

Web Desk 07:07 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming project
Source: Shehnaaz Gill / Nawazuddin Siddique (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill, a beloved star in the entertainment industry, has won the hearts of fans with her exceptional acting skills and down-to-earth personality.

Rising to prominence after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, she made her highly anticipated Bollywood debut earlier this year in Salman Khan's Eid extravaganza, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." Since then, fans have eagerly awaited news of her next major project, and it appears that there is finally some exciting news on the horizon.

In a recent captivating conversation with Access TV, the accomplished Indian singer-music director Pratik Bachan, widely known as B Praak, provided an exciting glimpse into his highly anticipated upcoming album. Within the interview, he subtly revealed that the album holds a delightful surprise for music enthusiasts—a collaboration between the immensely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the charming Shehnaaz Gill. B Praak enthusiastically shared insights about the album's creation, emphasizing the dedicated efforts of the entire team over a period of 2.5-3 years, resulting in the birth of ten distinct and captivating tracks.

As anticipation builds, B Praak tantalizingly disclosed that the album is slated for release next month, promising a treat for the listeners. Adding to the intrigue, he unveiled that the second song from the album, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill, will be unveiled by the end of June. The talented artist expressed his belief that this particular composition will strike a chord with the audience while highlighting the individuality and relatability of each track in the album.

Aside from her musical pursuits, Gill also garnered attention with her chat show, "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill," which gained significant popularity within a short span of time. The show has welcomed several Bollywood stars as guests, including RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Last month, Siddiqui himself graced the show to promote his film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra." Recently, he made waves in the media due to a publicized conflict with his spouse, causing a stir in the headlines.

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Akshay Kumar going to share screen in latest film?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Hareem Farooq and Wahaj Ali tease fans with upcoming project

07:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Akshay Kumar going to share screen in latest film?

10:51 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Yashma Gill turns up the heat with pictures bold outfit

07:06 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife opens up about new man in her life

09:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill shares how she lets her body calm and relax

08:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Saba Qamar announces delay in release of her project 'Jins'

06:59 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano wins hearts with latest Instagram post

07:49 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 14 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.

Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 14 June 2023 ] Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold rate per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: