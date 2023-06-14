Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming project

Shehnaaz Gill, a beloved star in the entertainment industry, has won the hearts of fans with her exceptional acting skills and down-to-earth personality.
Rising to prominence after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, she made her highly anticipated Bollywood debut earlier this year in Salman Khan's Eid extravaganza, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." Since then, fans have eagerly awaited news of her next major project, and it appears that there is finally some exciting news on the horizon.
In a recent captivating conversation with Access TV, the accomplished Indian singer-music director Pratik Bachan, widely known as B Praak, provided an exciting glimpse into his highly anticipated upcoming album. Within the interview, he subtly revealed that the album holds a delightful surprise for music enthusiasts—a collaboration between the immensely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the charming Shehnaaz Gill. B Praak enthusiastically shared insights about the album's creation, emphasizing the dedicated efforts of the entire team over a period of 2.5-3 years, resulting in the birth of ten distinct and captivating tracks.
As anticipation builds, B Praak tantalizingly disclosed that the album is slated for release next month, promising a treat for the listeners. Adding to the intrigue, he unveiled that the second song from the album, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill, will be unveiled by the end of June. The talented artist expressed his belief that this particular composition will strike a chord with the audience while highlighting the individuality and relatability of each track in the album.
Aside from her musical pursuits, Gill also garnered attention with her chat show, "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill," which gained significant popularity within a short span of time. The show has welcomed several Bollywood stars as guests, including RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty, among others.
Last month, Siddiqui himself graced the show to promote his film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra." Recently, he made waves in the media due to a publicized conflict with his spouse, causing a stir in the headlines.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.
