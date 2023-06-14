Search

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano wins hearts with latest Instagram post

14 Jun, 2023
Source: Ayesha Mano (Instagram)

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Mano rose to fame after a video of her dancing to the vintage Indian song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding went viral. Her groovy dance steps forced Indians and Pakistanis to dance to Lata Mangeshkar's classic hit.

The Indian music industry is abuzz with excitement as Riar Saab's latest track, "Obsessed," continues to make waves across the internet. This captivating song has quickly won the hearts of music lovers, captivating them with its catchy beats, soulful melodies, and Saab's mesmerizing vocals. The online world has been caught up in the fervour, and even popular TikTok influencers couldn't resist the allure.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she treated her followers to a video of herself donning a fashionable white co-ord set embellished with eye-catching red embroidery patches. Set against the backdrop of Saab's energetic song, the video showcased her impeccable style and charisma, creating a visually captivating experience for her audience

"I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS SONG ????????" she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtMPsJlOc_C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Her video quickly gained momentum within a few hours. However, fans had mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Ayesha has appeared in a music video for "Badal Se Gaye", a song by a local artist named ZK.

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash over new video

The writer is a staff member.

