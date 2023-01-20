Search

Pakistani short film 'Naam Badal Dena' selected among the best at Cannes

Web Desk 05:08 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

The Pakistani short film "Naam Badal Dena" has been selected as one of the best short films at the Cannes World Film Festival.

Directed by Arsheela Salman, the 26-minute film stars Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan and is based on the theme of Woman Psychology.

The story centres around two best friends who also happen to be married and explores the deep friendship and love between a husband and wife.

According to executive producer Naveed Farooqui, this type of film is not often made in Pakistani or Indian society that shows the good relationship between husband and wife, friendship, and true love in a clean manner.

The film has been penned by Rida Bilal, who has previously won awards at six international film festivals before being nominated at Cannes.

Along with Naam Badal Dina, six other films from different countries have also been selected in the category of the best short film of the Cannes Film Festival.

